How many five to 11-year-olds are getting COVID jab in Lincolnshire

The rate in most areas is higher than the national average

Children in Lincolnshire are getting the COVID-19 jab at a higher rate than the national average rate, figures reveal.

Five to 11-year-olds are now eligible to be vaccinated following advice from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations).

Although the uptake rates vary across the Greater Lincolnshire area, nearly every area is above the average rate of 6.2% for England.

North Kesteven has seen the most children vaccinated so far, with 11%, followed by West Lindsey at 9.5%.

North East Lincolnshire (4.3%) and North Lincolnshire (5.8%) have the lowest uptake rates in the latest figures.

Five to 11-year-olds were the latest age group to be offered the jab.

Although they are least likely to become seriously ill from COVID, public health officials hope it would reduce the transmission to their older relatives and enable schools to function normally.

Here’s the latest figures on how many five to 11-year-olds have been vaccinated in each area:

Lincoln – 7.9%

West Lindsey – 8.3%

East Lindsey – 9.5%

North Kesteven – 11.1%

South Kesteven – 7.5%

Boston – 6.2%

South Holland – 6.8%

North Lincolnshire – 5.8%

North East Lincolnshire – 4.3%

England – 6.2%

Lincolnshire Showground has now closed as the area’s mass vaccination centre.

However, there are still pop-up centres for those wanting to get vaccinated without an appointment.

Here are some of the latest sessions listed on the Lincolnshire CCG’s website: