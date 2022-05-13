Cinderella & Romeo and Juliet coming to Lincolnshire for open air theatre tour

An emergency road closure has been put in place on the A16 south of Crowland, following a lorry fire that melted the road surface.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon and caused significant damage to the road as well as completely engulfing a lorry, though thankfully no casualties were reported.

As a result of the incident, an emergency road closure has been placed at the A16 south of Crowland to ensure safe repairs can take place. It will see the road closed off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with view to it reopening at some time on Monday.

The temperatures were so high the road surface and various materials from the lorry itself fused together and melted. Work is currently under way to get the road back in commission as quickly as possible.

However, the council is asking for patience due to the large-scale nature of the job at hand, as it requires a complete resurface of the affected road. There is no exact completion time available.

Richard Fenwick, head of highways asset and local management services for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The severity of the fire and the amount of damage it caused across both sides of the carriageway has meant that we simply cannot operate this road at the moment.

“We have emergency teams working hard to get this road repaired and back in order for the road users who use this route. Naturally, we are working as quickly as we can, but a large repair such as this will take a few days to complete.

“In the meantime, a diversionary route will be in place with clear signage to direct traffic around the area. Whilst this is happening, I would like to thank everyone for their patience as we carry out this urgent repair.”

It comes as the council has warned of possible delays on A158 Skegness Road over the weekend due to urgent resurfacing works at Burgh Le Marsh lay-by.

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the road while resurfacing takes place.

Richard Fenwick, head of highways asset and local management services at LCC, said: “It is unfortunate that these urgent works will have to take place during part of the weekend, and we will do everything possible to keep any disruption to a minimum.

“It’s not an ideal situation but we would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst these works are happening. We will ensure that the work is carried out as quickly as possible.”