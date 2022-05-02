Council joins Lincolnshire Police on illegal waste patrols

Illegal waste carries and fly tippers are being targeted in West Lindsey with the council joining Lincolnshire Police out on patrols.

Joint patrols will be carried out at least four times a year, with benefits said to include increased intelligence, a fall in crime and reduction in illegal transport of waste in and out of the district.

The scheme started last week and saw police officers conduct vehicle inspections, while council enforcement officers did their own checks, such as inspecting waste carriers for certification.

Council officials also have the power to dish out fines if they come across illegal waste carriers or fly tippers.

Kimble Enderby, senior licensing and community safety officer at West Lindsey District Council, said: “If successful, regular partnership patrolling could allow us broaden into other areas, such as targeting anti social behaviour, licensing concerns, public space protection orders and dog fouling for instance. While we maintain excellent partnership working with Lincolnshire Police, this scheme represents another means of joint working.

“The more public our stance and position is, the more we can make it uncomfortable for those who seek to damage our local environment.”

Residents are also warned to be vigilant and do their due-diligence checks when handing over waste to a commercial service, such as those found on Facebook.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers from Lincolnshire Police said: “Fly-tipping is recognised as being a real concern for all of us.

“Previous joint operations targeting illegal waste carriers and fly-tipping sites have been successful in protecting our environment, and we look to build on that success over coming months.”

For more information on how to report fly tipping in West Lindsey click here. If you catch someone in the act, call police on 999.