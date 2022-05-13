Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Lincoln city centre
Rush hour delays as traffic builds
A cyclist has been hospitalised after a crash in the city centre this morning.
The incident, involving a car and a cyclist, happened at the junction of West Parade and The Avenue in Lincoln at about 7.20am.
The cyclist was take to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Emergency services were directing traffic at the scene, with the incident causing delays during rush hour.