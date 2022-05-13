‘Marvellous’ Lincolnshire coast beaches win Blue Flag award

Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea beaches have all once again been awarded Blue Flag status.

The Lincolnshire coast resorts were recognised by Keep Britain Tidy for their water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management of the beaches.

The award is widely considered the ‘gold standard’ for beaches and East Lindsey District Council, which manages Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, says it’s proud of the accolade.

Councillor Martin Foster, portfolio holder for operational services, said “We are proud to say to all our residents and visitors that our beaches have retained their Blue Flag Awards for 2022.

“The status provides confidence to local people, as well as new and returning visitors, that our beaches are well maintained and meet water quality standards.

“This success would not have been possible without our dedicated neighbourhoods’ team that work early mornings until late evenings, seven days a week, to ensure our beaches look their best.

“We must also thank the many volunteers who regularly undertake litter picks on our beaches, doing a tremendous job.

“It takes a lot of hard work to keep our beaches in the best possible condition and they are vital to our visitor economy.

“Clean beaches help to draw huge numbers of visitors every year, which helps to support our local businesses and helps to maintain and create jobs for local people.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive said the commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.

She added: “People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.”