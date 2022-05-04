Deepings GP praised for pandemic community support
The CQC found ‘outstanding practice’ which helped local schools
A GP practice showed ‘outstanding’ support for the local community during the Covid pandemic, an inspection has found.
The Deepings Practice was well-rated by the CQC in its latest report, with the watchdog highlighting the way they helped nearby schools and made services easier to access for patients.
The newly-published report says GPs worked closely to give teachers advice on Covid symptoms and how to protect children.
The Godsey Lane practice maintained its ‘Good’ rating overall.
Detailing the ‘outstanding practice’ it found, the CQC said: “The practice contacted local schools during the heightened period of the pandemic to offer support and advice relating to Covid-19.
“A GP partner from the practice met with local school leadership members virtually to give a presentation on Covid-19 symptoms and clinical decisions regarding the health of children and when to seek advice.
“The GP offered an email advice service where the local schools could email directly with any questions.”
The CQC also praised the installation of an automated collection machine for medication.
This made it more convenient for patients to pick up prescriptions at any time, while also reducing the number of people inside as a Covid prevention measure.
The inspection concluded that “patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs”, with staff showing “kindness and respect” to them.
It noted that the practice had changed how it delivered services in response to the pandemic, although some patients found accessing them by telephone to be difficult.
The inspection took place in March.