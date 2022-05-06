Disabled man in wheelchair ‘assaulted at Lincoln Bierkeller’
He was reportedly punched in the face
A disabled man in his 20s has reportedly been assaulted at Bierkeller in Lincoln.
The man, who has cerebral palsy, was said to be in his wheelchair at the bar when he was punched in the mouth, losing a tooth.
Police were called to the incident at the city centre nightspot on April 30, and have since launched an appeal for witnesses.
It is believed the incident happened between 12.45am and 1.15am.
Anyone who saw the incident or has any other information that could help with police enquiries, should call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 44 of April 30.