Ex-international rugby star moves from one Lincolnshire club to another

Former Leicester Tigers and Samoa rugby star Freddie Tuilagi has left his role as men’s head coach at Kesteven Rugby Club and taken up the same position at Market Rasen & Louth RUFC.

Fereti, also known as Freddie, is the eldest of seven brothers which include England star Manu. He played club Rugby Union for Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Blues and Castres Olympique, and on the international stage with 17 caps for Samoa. He also played Rugby League for Halifax Blue Sox and St Helens.

Kesteven Rugby Club, based in Grantham, appointed Freddie as their director of rugby in February 2019 and he took charge of the senior men’s teams. The men’s 1st XV battled for promotion for most of the 2021/22 season before finishing fourth in Midlands Three East (North).

The Lincolnshire club said on Friday: “It is with much sadness that I have to announce that Freddie Tuilagi will be standing down as men’s head coach at the club.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours and he will always remain a friend of the club and I hope he comes back to visit us soon.

“It’s been amazing to have someone of Fred’s status and background at the club. He certainly instilled a level of passion and professionalism in the players and last season we saw the results of that with the first team fighting for promotion for most of the campaign.

“With Fred leaving, the club will go through a formal process of finding a new head coach for next season. Attached is a role spec for the role – please share this with anyone you think might be interested.”

Tuilagi’s new club Market Rasen & Louth said: “Market Rasen are delighted to announce our new head coach Freddie Tuilagi

“After a very positive year with Kesteven, Freddie is hoping to bring his knowledge, experience and leadership to Market Rasen to hopefully give them that edge they’ve been looking for.

“Freddie is an ex Samoan international and Leicester Tigers player so he knows what it takes to be at the top, here’s hoping he can bring some Tuilagi flames to the red and green machine.

“Once again we are excited to be working with our main club sponsor Duckworth Motor Group. It is great to work in partnership with a company like this and we thank them for their continued support.”