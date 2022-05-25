Don’t worry, be hoppy! Lincoln beer fest returns this weekend

Four weeks of road closures will be in place when the final works to the A52 Somerby Hill roundabout in Grantham start in June.

The works are part of the 3.5km Grantham Southern Relief Road project being built in three phases – creation of a roundabout off the B1174, the B1174 joining the A1 trunk road, and linking the A52 at Somerby Hill to the new roundabout.

The B1176 and B6403 legs to the roundabout will be fully closed for up to three weeks. The A52 legs will then be closed overnight for up to a week.

Road closures

The following traffic management will be in place during the works:

From June 6 for up to three weeks there will be a full 24/7 closure of the B1176 and B6403 roundabout legs. Other legs will operate under temporary traffic signals.

B1176 diversion route via B6403/A151/B1193/A15/A52, and vice versa

B6403 diversion route via B1176/A1/B1174/A52, and vice versa

Between June 20 and July 1, a night-time closure of the A52 roundabout legs will be in place from 8pm to 6am for 5-7 evenings.

Diversion routes will be via all of the following and on-route signage will be in place directing traffic to their specific destination:

A52/A607/A153/A15/A52, and vice versa

A52/A15/B1193/A151/B6403, and vice versa

A52 / B1174 / A1, and vice versa

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re nearly finished with our improvements to the A52 Somerby Hill and are at the stage where we’re just about ready to lay final surfacing, complete kerbing and install new street lighting columns, ducting and chambers.

“As part of these works, we’ll be fully closing the B1176 and B6403 legs of the roundabout for up to three weeks, and then closing the A52 legs overnight only for up to a week.

“We know this will cause some disruption to those the regularly use the roundabout, but the closures are essential to the safety of the workforce and will also allow us to get the works finished as quickly and efficiently as possible. With that said, we’re asking people to leave more time for their journeys and want to thank everyone for bearing with us.”

The Grantham Southern Relief Road project is being led by Lincolnshire County Council and supported by South Kesteven District Council, Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Highways England, Department for Transport, Network Rail, Homes England and local businesses.