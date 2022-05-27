Historic moment as Grantham Town Council gets go ahead

Councillors are moving ahead with plans for a new town council for Grantham after an “overwhelming majority” wanted to see it progress.

South Kesteven District Council’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday voted to give the plans the go ahead subject to further consultation with neighbouring parishes and parish councils in order to consider the boundary.

Conservative Councillor Mark Whittington said he was “really delighted” with the report and that consultation had been “extensive”.

He said he had been a convert to the idea, originally having doubts about its merits.

But he said: “It’s a much positive step forward for the people in the district of Grantham.”

He indicated the new council may be ready to go for the May 2024 elections.

He was backed by Labour Councillor Lee Steptoe, who said: “I genuinely feel, very, very passionately on basic equity that Grantham should have what just about every other town in the country has – and it has nothing to do with party politics, it’s about basic equity.”

He said there was a “huge amount” of work and debate to be had but that there was “no need to rush” on getting it right.

“If it takes until May 2024 and neighbouring parishes have been consulted on a proper basis, then let’s take that time, as much time as it needs and let’s get this right for the benefit of the people of Grantham.”

Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan said the move would help create a separate voice and identity for the council away from SKDC.

She looked forward to being able to decide on street lighting and defibrillators and the town council having an official voice in the planning process.

Conservative Councillor Kaffy Rice-Oxley praised the cross-party work that had gone into the plans and said the move was “on a good path” now.