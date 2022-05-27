Retirement for Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin has reflected on his policing career as he prepares to retire following more than 30 years’ service.

Having originally joined Derbyshire Police as a Special Constable in 1990, DCC Harwin served in a variety of roles for four Forces before being appointed by Lincolnshire Police in June 2019.

He is also the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for drugs.

In his final week, DCC Harwin joined Sgt Geoff Harrison on patrol in Skegness.

DCC Harwin said: “This is my final week as a police officer, as I retire having served over 30 years and hang up my handcuffs and baton.

“I’m very proud and privileged to have served in five different forces and been given the opportunity to live my boyhood dream of being a police officer.

“Whilst there has been significant change in policing since I originally joined Derbyshire Constabulary as a SC in 1990, the purpose of policing hasn’t changed. Our purpose in keeping the public safe and protecting our most vulnerable still remains today.

“Whilst in Lincolnshire I’ve had the privilege to lead the Local Resilience Forum in our response to the Covid pandemic, something I never dreamed I would be doing when I started. I’ve also had the opportunity to work with our leaders to improve our performance around crime recording and overall crime reductions to make us in the top 10 best-performing Forces in the country. The hosting of the national police memorial at our beautiful Lincoln Cathedral was another highlight, where we brought the most senior police leaders, officials and families to remember the efforts of our colleagues that had given the ultimate sacrifice in keeping our communities safe.

“As the National Police Chiefs Lead for drugs I’m delighted that this week sees the launch of our new four-year county drugs strategy, that comes with increased partnership working, accountability and new money to not only work with users to help reduce the need for drugs but increase our efforts to target those creating the greatest harm through the production and supply of drugs.

“As I leave, a massive thank-you for all your support, challenge and friendship.

“Every day, I see and hear examples of officers and staff going above and beyond to keep our communities safe.

“Those officers and staff can – and do – make a positive difference in our communities. As I move onto my next chapter of life, I wish everyone all the very best for the future.”

Julia Debenham will move from her role as Assistant Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police to become the new Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, from 13 June.