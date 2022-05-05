Hunchback of Notre Dame cast looking for bride and groom winners of ‘ugly gargoyle face’ photo contest

The cast of upcoming Lincoln Cathedral production The Hunchback of Notre Dame have issued a public appeal to help find a couple who won a ‘pull your ugliest gargoyle face’ competition – stopping to strike a pose on their way to get married!

On Saturday, April 30, in anticipation for the production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, cast members sang from Lincoln Cathedral’s rooftops and promoted the show, as well as hosting a quirky competition for the public.

Passers-by were invited to pose in a portrait and pull their ugliest gargoyle face, with the winners being given two free tickets to the show’s opening night on May 23.

More than 40 pictures were taken and the winners were, remarkably, a couple dressed in wedding attire, who had stopped off to pose for the photo ON THEIR WAY to the church to get married.

However, they did not leave their names and details before departing, and now the hunt is on to try to locate them and give the couple their well-earned prizes.

An appeal has been made to the people of Lincoln to help the cast and crew track down this happy couple. If you know who they are, or even are the bride and groom in question, contact [email protected] to claim your tickets.

Richard Askam, cast member said: “It was a brilliant morning, Quasimodo and Esmerelda sang to the whole of Lincoln from on high the West Front of the Cathedral, and passers by really got into the spirit of ‘The Feast of Fools’, many of whom pulled some truly hideous faces.