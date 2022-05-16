In pictures: The sixth and final St Barnabas Colour Dash

Lincolnshire Showground was filled with colour for St Barnabas Hospice’s sixth and final Colour Dash fundraising event at the weekend.

The Colour Dash has been one of the most popular fundraising events in the hospice’s history, with 15,644 people taking part and more than £745,000 being raised to fund vital patient care across Lincolnshire before Saturday’s event. On Saturday, more than 1,600 people took part and a further 1,500 were on site spectating or volunteering.

The Colour Dash is a 5km untimed fun run at Lincolnshire Showground, with participants being covered in coloured, environmentally friendly paint powder at each kilometre. This year’s event took place on Saturday, May 14, during St Barnabas’ 40th anniversary year.

The event also included food, drink and merchandise stalls, as well as music and a fun warm-up from the stage, and the opportunity for runners to see themselves on the big screen.

St Barnabas Hospice said this year’s event wouldn’t have been possible without the sponsorship and support of Western Power Distribution, Lincolnshire Showground, HSBC, Lincolnshire Co-op, Claverings Removals, Clearance and Storage, and Peachy Events.

Veronica McBain, head of fundraising and lottery at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “It’s been amazing to host six Colour Dash events since 2015, raising over £750,000 to support the hospice during that time. We feel now is the right time to try and offer our supporters something different.

“We’re finishing on a high, and in event lifespans, five years is usually a cutoff point! But we wanted one last colourful celebration to mark our 40th anniversary and bring some much-needed joy and laughter to the community who continue to stand by us time and time again. We’re continuously grateful for all of their support.”

See the rest of our photo gallery below: