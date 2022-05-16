Underage driver arrested after fatal crash near Crowland kills two teenagers

The car was heading towards Crowland before crashing

Two teenage boys have died in a single vehicle crash near Crowland, with the 16-year-old driver of the car being arrested and also seriously injured.

The boys, aged 13 and 17, were passengers in a blue BMW 320 travelling along Crowland Road towards Crowland in South Holland at about 12.50am on Saturday, May 14.

The vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old boy, left the road and collided with a bridge, causing emergency services to rush out to the scene.

All three were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with what was deemed to be a series of life-threatening injuries.

The driver remains in hospital with serious but not life-affecting injuries, but the two passengers, both from Peterborough, sadly died during treatment on Sunday.

The underage driver, also from Peterborough, has been arrested in connection with the collision, but will continue to be seen to in hospital before any further action is taken.

Cambridgeshire Police are urging any witnesses to come forward if they have information or dash cam footage that could help with their investigations.

Anyone who can assist officers is being asked to contact police via the webchat service, quoting incident 29 of May 14.