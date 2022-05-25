Inside the 16th century thatched cottage with double modern extensions

A Grade II listed 16th century thatched cottage near Lincoln has been listed on the housing market for £800,000, boasting a double extension and ample parking space.
Old Church Cottage in Aubourn has been listed by estate agents Mount and Minster, and you can view the full listing on their website here.
It is a converted thatched cottage with contemporary extensions that create single storey living within a Grade II listed period property.
A stunning view of Old Church Cottage’s grounds. | Photo: Mount and Minster
Inside there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen breakfast room and a large lounge space with open beams to show the traditional nature of the house.
As for outside, aluminium bifold doors open out onto the paved courtyard garden, and there is a gated gravel driveway with space for multiple cars and access to a solid oak timber framed garage.
This is what the rest of the property looks like:
Huge space on the driveway and it even comes complete with an oak timber frame garage. | Photo: Mount and Minster
The lounge is open plan and extends out to the kitchen area as well. | Photo: Mount and Minster
Each of the four bedrooms is given natural light by velux windows. | Photo: Mount and Minster
Integrated appliances and high ceilings in the kitchen/breakfast room. | Photo: Mount and Minster
The white colour scheme mixed with natural light puts a shine on the house’s features. | Photo: Mount and Minster
What a lovely view to wake up to! | Photo: Mount and Minster
Bedroom four is currently being used as a study. | Photo: Mount and Minster
A look inside one of the two extensions on either side of the house. | Photo: Mount and Minster
Tiled flooring and a skylight in the bathroom. | Photo: Mount and Minster
A wonderful sun trap location in the garden to enjoy the summer nights. | Photo: Mount and Minster
Beautiful green spaces add another positive element to the property. | Photo: Mount and Minster
So what do you make of it? | Photo: Mount and Minster