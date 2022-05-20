Lincoln actor Colin McFarlane to perform at Chelsea Flower Show

Lincoln actor, and voice of The Cube, Colin McFarlane, will perform a reading at the RAF Benevolent Fund Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

As well as film credits including his role as Commissioner Loeb in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, Colin also starred in the Amazon Prime series Outlander, as well as being a judge on BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Make A Difference Awards.

Colin’s father Sidney is a member of the RAF family, having been called up under National Service laws and staying for a 30-year career. His achievements were recognised when he was awarded an MBE in 2021 for his service in the Armed Forces.

Colin will perform the reading during the press day at the RAF Benevolent Fund Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower show on Monday, May 23.

He said: “My father is a true inspiration – he served in the personnel and administration branch throughout his RAF career.

“He worked his way up from the bottom, got commended for meritorious service at every NCO (non-commissioned officer) rank and was the first black officer I ever saw when growing up on RAF bases; eventually reaching the rank of Squadron Leader.

“The RAF Benevolent Fund has supported my father over the years, and I’m thrilled to be able to perform a poignant reading at the garden during this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, highlighting the service and sacrifice of all RAF veterans and personnel.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund Garden features a sculpture of a young pilot looking up at the sky. Standing at four metres tall and constructed from 1,200 layers of laser cut stainless steel, the sculpture will be imposing and a moving tribute to all those who have served and continue to serve in the Royal Air Force.

The garden has been designed to allow visitors to sit and reflect on the service and sacrifice of all the RAF and civilian personnel. It is hoped it will inspire people to look into their own history and speak to family and friends about their connections to the RAF.

All the plants used in the garden were selected by our multi-award winning garden designer John Everiss and planted by Rossana Porta. Following the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the garden will be relocated to a permanent site at London Biggin Hill Airport enabling the legacy to live on.