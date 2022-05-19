Thai Massage and Spa opens in Lincolnshire

A Thai Massage and Spa business has opened in Cleethorpes as part of the restoration of Alexandra Road.

The building is the central property of a block of six (30-35 Alexandra Road), between Albert Street and Dolphin Street.

Number 33 has had a colourful past, including being a purveyor of oysters in the early 20th century, Newman’s jewellers in the late 1960s, and now a Thai Massage and Spa called Pi Run.

The facade of the building has changed significantly over time with a complete reconfiguration of the shop front in the mid-20th century.

Thanks to National Lottery Heritage Funding and significant private investment, the shop fronts and the properties above have been reinstated to bring back lost historical details. This includes the following:

Complete restoration of the historic shop front, repainted in heritage colours and new doors and fanlights to the entranceways

For the properties above, new timber sash windows and repairs to the brick head and keystones have been installed, false bay window front and a new heritage approved bay window top section have been completed and new heritage approved French doors will lead out onto the balcony

Cast iron guttering and downpipes have replaced more modern PVC fixtures

The work was carried out over the past six months by contractors Keith Howson and Hudsons architects. The work has been funded by a match between private investment from the freeholder and leaseholder, and additional grant support from the Discover Cleethorpes Heritage programme.

A new ruby red theme has taken centre stage at the property, following agreements with the current freeholder and leaseholder. The colour was identified thanks to paint analysis carried out last year by the University of Lincoln.

Councillor Philip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC), said: “The heritage and architectural details have been gathered for this project from early photographs and postcards as well as specific studies into the history of the road. I’d like to thank everyone for getting behind this project and producing such a stunning transformation.”

Discover Cleethorpes Heritage is a four-year Townscape Heritage programme launched in 2018. The scheme is supported by £1.9 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, £1 million from NELC, and around £900,000 of third party match funding from the property freeholders/leaseholders.