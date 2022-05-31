Lincoln and Skegness stations to get life-saving defibrillators
“Each second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest”
Lincoln and Skegness have been named in a list of 22 places set to get life-saving defibrillators installed at their railway stations.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) asked station adopters and local community rail partnerships to put forward locations for the defibrillators, which can greatly improve someone’s chance of survival after a cardiac arrest.
Each defibrillator comes with step-by-step instructions built into the unit which explain how to use it, and the computers inside then analyse people’s heart rhythms to find out whether an electric shock is needed. If required, electrodes then automatically deliver the shock.
Donna Adams, EMR community engagement manager, said: “Each second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and with many thousands of people passing through our stations each day, they are ideal places to install a defibrillator.
“We are pleased to be able to contribute to such an important project and bring such vital equipment to communities right across the region we serve.”
According to the British Heart Foundation, for every minute it takes for a defibrillator to reach someone to deliver the shock needed, chances of survival reduce up to 10%.
Other places to benefit from the project include Nottingham, Matlock Bath and Long Eaton.