Lincoln City have a new first team manager
Welcome to the Imps, Mark!
Lincoln City have appointed former Ireland international and Birmingham City assistant manager Mark Kennedy as their new head coach, replacing Michael Appleton.
Kennedy, who turns 46 this week, has signed on the dotted line to become Imps manager on a four-year contract, after impressing the Lincoln City board with his reputation as a progressive coach.
He has showcased his attacking prowess in coaching roles at Ipswich Town, Manchester City, Wolves and Birmingham City over the past decade, both at youth and senior level.
Kennedy’s only managerial experience prior to this role was a brief 12-game spell in charge at Macclesfield Town, which saw the financially strapped club relegated from League Two in a COVID-affected 2020 season.
The recruitment process has been kept under wraps by the football club, led by chairman Clive Nates, vice-chairman Jay Wright, senior director David Lowes, chief executive Liam Scully and director of football Jez George.
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley initially appeared to be the frontrunner for the job, but went on record to pledge his loyalty to the Irish side amid rumours of his departure.
Lincoln have instead turned their attention to another Irish coach in Kennedy, and the Imps will hope to provide a platform to show what Mark and his staff can do at League One level.
Mark Kennedy has been entrusted with continuing the forward momentum of the club, following on from the successes of previous bosses Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton.
Imps chairman Clive Nates said: “Over the course of many hours of interviews, we have been hugely impressed by Mark’s knowledge, energy, drive and passion.
“We know that he is a highly respected coach, and in the interview process, he impressed us with his desire to improve and develop players while creating an aggressive, attacking style of play that we believe will be successful in League One and excite our fans at the LNER Stadium.
“We believe that Mark can flourish within our structure and help to create the culture and environment to maximise the potential of our squad.”