Lincoln train services affected by animals on railway near Newark
No trains can run while animals are on the line
Animals on the railway line near Newark are causing disruption to train services in and around Lincoln on Friday.
East Midlands Railway has said services between Lincoln and Nottingham are being affected by animals on the railway. With no trains being allowed to run while animals are on the line, severe delays are expected.
The most affected areas are between Newark Castle and Lincoln, with trains between Lincoln and Nottingham facing either delays or revisions to times.
Eyewitnesses say that it is a cow on the lines that is stopping the trains, and it is unclear when it is expected for them to be cleared from the area, but Network Rail staff are on site to assist at the time of reporting.