Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards: One week to get your nominations in

YouTube star Beard Meats Food was back at a Lincoln tea room to complete a second food challenge which he described as “halfway between a Ploughman’s lunch and an afternoon tea”.

Beard Meats Food, otherwise known as Adam Moran, has more than 1.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has beaten local challenges before including at Harty’s Cafe and Fox & Hounds in North Hykeham, and at Scothern’s Bottle & Glass pub. Back in 2016, he was given a job as food tester at Huckleberry’s in Leeds and York and the owner reportedly took out £1 million in insurance on Adam’s stomach and tastebuds.

Earlier this year he became the first person to complete the mega breakfast challenge at Take 5 Tea Room, which is owned by Keri Watters. Adam recently returned again – this time to take on The Mega Mix.

The Mega Mix includes includes a sandwich of your choice, a fruit scone with clotted cream and jam, a slice of homemade cake, a homemade cupcake, a French fancy, a macaron, a millionaire bite, a sausage roll bite, a mini pork pie, quiche, scotch egg, cheese and biscuits, crisps, salad, fresh fruit, and unlimited tea or coffee.

Adam said: “Thirty minutes to sink an array of sandwiches, pastries, cakes, scones, cheese, crackers, fruit and veggies…succeed and a spot on the wall of fame and a free meal are yours…fail and it’s £20 and a bruised ego…”

He completed the 30-minute challenge in 20:22.52, although he did need to ask for a cracker as finishing the butter is also a stipulation of the challenge and he didn’t fancy spreading it on the cake he had left. It didn’t stop him completing yet another food challenge though, and he even found room for a slice of Oreo cheesecake afterwards.

Adam uploaded a video of the challenge on May 29 which has already racked up more than 340,000 views, saying the scotch egg makes it “a bit more working class”, but he was less keen on the parma violets on one of the cupcakes adding they “always tasted like soap to me, not sweets”.

He said: “My utmost respect goes to this cafe proprietor for not bending the rules. I did think it would be bigger than it was, but it’s not as easy as it looks either.”

The video was his “last little warm up before the Texas series”, which begins on Thursday, June 2.

The Mega Mix challenge must be booked in advance by calling 01522 262430 or messaging the Take 5 Tea Room Facebook page. If you beat it you get it free and your photo will join Adam on the hall of fame, but otherwise it costs £20 and your face goes on the wall of shame.

The challenge rules are as follows: