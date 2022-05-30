Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards: One week to get your nominations in
Vote now for your favourite schools and teachers
Due to demand nominations in the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards will close at midnight Monday, June 6.
The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best schools and teachers in Greater Lincolnshire.
The headline sponsors making the awards possible are Lincoln College Group.
Twelve categories are now open for nominations. The deadline for nominations is June 6, with a judging lunch scheduled for June 8.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on July 7.
Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards categories:
- Headteacher of the Year
- Environmental Champion/s
- Food Champion/s of the Year
- Community Involvement
- SEND School of the Year
- Primary School Teacher of the Year
- Secondary School Teacher of the Year
- College Tutor/Lecturer of the Year
- Primary School Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Secondary School Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Nursery School of the Year
- Childminder of the Year
