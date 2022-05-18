Lincolnshire man, 70, avoids jail after “appalling” fly-tipping

A 70-year-old man from Bourne has been sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for one year after being prosecuted for an “appalling” case of fly-tipping from five years ago.

Dovel Taylor, of South Fen Road, dumped controlled waste on land at Meadow Drove, Dyke, and then twice on land at Cherry Holt Road in Bourne, all without a permit and contravening the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

An inspection of the dumped waste and further investigation by South Kesteven District Council tracked back to two people who had paid Taylor to take their rubbish away. This, in turn, led to the defendant.

To determine the sentence, the judge acknowledged that although Dovel had initially denied the offences he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity in court.

Enforcement officers from the council worked alongside its legal team to successfully prosecute the fly-tipper.

Taylor pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court court to three charges of fly-tipping before being given a suspended sentence. In the prosecution brought by the district council, the offences were described in court as a commercial and deliberate operation, and having a significant impact on the environment.

The judge also considered Dovel’s age and health, and that the offences took place in 2017.

The court was told he had no finances, no assets and was on benefits.

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC’s cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: “Anyone seeing these images will be in no doubt what happened here was appalling. It is great news to secure a successful prosecution sending a stern message to others.

“Illegal dumping of waste is a significant blight on the community and our environment, a potential danger to public health, a source of pollution and a potential danger to wildlife. It is also a crime, costing the taxpayers of South Kesteven thousands of pounds each year to clear up.

“It should not be left to the local council to remove fly-tipped waste and clean up the area; we take fly-tipping very seriously and we will take action whenever possible.

“However, we need the public’s continued support to ensure these criminal actions are brought to justice. Please be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, then report it or we could see more of the same.”

The council said incidents of fly-tipping should be reported on 01476 406080 or online here.

It is also urging anyone using a waste carrier to check they are legal and registered online here or by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506