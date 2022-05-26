Lincolnshire photographer captures nature in action with shocking seagull snap

A moment you have to see to believe

The unbelievable moment a seagull got its beak round a duckling on a riverbed in Lincoln has been captured by a local wildlife photographer.

The picture was taken by Tony Cooper, 66, who is retired from his day job and has spent about 12 years photographing wildlife as a hobby, using a 400mm lens on a full frame camera.

He saw it take place at Hartsholme Park, with the seagull grabbing the duckling by the head and forcing it down its throat. Tony shared the footage on social media, garnering a mixed reaction and prompting a debate.

Some say it is just an act of nature captured on camera, while others have said it is too much and should not have been shared, but Tony argues there’s more to wildlife than the nice shots.

He told The Lincolnite: “From a photographic perspective it makes for a dramatic story and shows people the other side of nature, which is not all about bunnies and butterflies.

“I get out doing wildlife most days and see this side to nature a lot, but don’t always get a shot so it makes a change to be able to put this side over in spite of mixed reactions.

“Wildlife programmes show a lot worse than this so I’m a bit surprised by some of the reactions I get.”