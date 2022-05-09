Listen now: Lincoln food bank hungry for donations
The charity is busier than ever
A food bank in Lincoln is appealing for donations after seeing an uptake in people needing their help.
Lincoln Community Larder, a registered charity based on Rosemary Lane, has been helping relieve poverty in the city for three decades by providing food and amenities to those in need.
However, the current cost of living crisis and a national charitable focus on Ukraine has left the larder needing donations more than ever.
Joan Bennett, a volunteer coordinator at the larder, spoke to The Lincolnite Podcast to discuss the current situation, the increase in people using their service, and the new fuel voucher scheme the charity has put in place to help people with the rising cost of energy.
Listen to the interview here:
Lincoln Community Larder is currently appealing for a range of different foods, including tinned goods, biscuits, jams, and cereals.
To find out more about Lincoln Community Larder, visit their website.
Subscribe free to The Lincolnite Podcast