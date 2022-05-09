Pinchbeck parking restrictions shelved as ‘problem’ business changes ownership

Plans to introduce new parking restrictions in Pinchbeck have been pushed back after a ‘problem’ business changed hands.

Councillors at Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee voted to defer proposals to introduce restrictions on Edison Court for six months amid fears it could push traffic onto Enterprise Way.

The council was looking to introduce a no waiting at any time restriction with two sections of limited one hour waiting to apply Monday-Saturday, 8am-6pm only.

However, nearby businesses feared the rule change would deter visitors or displace traffic onto the nearby Enterprise Way.

Officers said the move will remove long-term parking and ensure access to businesses will be maintained at all time.

They said Enterprise Way was “of adequate width” to support parking without causing obstruction.

At a meeting on Monday, Councillor Angela Newton said: “We have done some surveys last year but I understand since then the premises that caused most of the issues has changed hands and we have a new owner.”

She alleged the former owner had been parking a number of vehicles, including untaxed ones, on the road for a long time but that the new owner was instead allowing other businesses to use its land for overflow parking.

“We certainly don’t want anybody parking on Enterprise Way… one vehicle parked on there would really cause major problems,” she added.

Councillor Alison Austin said: “A lot of people use Enterprise Way.

“I don’t think we want to be pushing any extra parking on to Enterprise Way itself because it’s a very busy road with a lot of quite sizeable lorries turning into premises.”

Other councillors agreed the situation could change, and agreed to watch the issue closely.

At the same meeting councillors agreed for the authority to consult on changing the speed limit on a section of the A16 from Louth to Grimsby in a bid to improve safety.

If everything goes according to plan, the changes in North Thoresby will go from just before Ludborough Road to shortly after Church Lane.

The stretch has seen 11 injury accidents over the past five years, including three serious accidents.

A report before councillors said the mean speed of traffic along the road was currently 46mph and within the limits to be reduced further.

Voting to support the measure, Councillor Marianne Overton said: “We have heard about this area for quite a long time there have been quite a lot of requests to get a reduced speed limit for a number of years.”

Finally councillors also approved new waiting restrictions around Grantham Poplar Farm after a councillor raised concerns around pick up and drop off at Poplar Farm Primary School.

Officers said visits to the site had confirmed there were obstructions to traffic flow and “potential danger to pedestrians in the area”.

To solve the issues they agreed to a no waiting at any time restriction and keep clear markings on Helmsley Road between 8.15-9.15am and 2.45pm-3.45pm.

Objectors fear the plans will prevent parking and negatively affect residents and visitors, however, officers said it will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.