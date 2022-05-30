Man bailed over serious Sleaford assault

Update 30 May:

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released on bail.

Our investigations are continuing.

Update 27 May:

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the serious assault in Sleaford on 15 May.

He was arrested in the early hours of this morning (27 May) and remains in custody where he is being interviewed.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 16 May. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH on the same day. Both have been released on bail.

We continue to ask for anyone with information to come forward.

Update 17 May:

We have made a further arrest in connection to the serious assault in Sleaford.

A 27-year-old man was arrested last night (16 May) on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody where he is being interviewed.

A 41-year-old man arrested earlier yesterday on suspicion of GBH has been released on bail.

Original release 16 May:

We are investigating a serious assault after a man has received multiple stab wounds.

We received a call to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries in Mareham Lane, Sleaford, at around 3.30pm on Sunday 15 May.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

We have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). He remains in police custody.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have captured CCTV, dashcam or Go-pro footage in the location at the time the incident was reported, or in the few hours before hand.

Detective Inspector Remy Simon said: “We are carrying out investigations in this area and you may see an increased police presence while we do that. We know this might be worrying, and we would like to reassure you that we believe this to be an isolated incident. There are a number of lines of enquiry we are following up on.

“The victim was found near a busy road and there is a good chance that our local community may have information or footage which could help our enquiries, so we would encourage people to check their dashcams, Go-Pros or CCTV as soon as possible and share anything which may help with us. We’d like to hear about, or view, anything you may have, no matter how small you think it is, as every piece of information could prove vital.”

There are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident number 262 of 15 May.

By emailing [email protected] putting incident number 262 of 15 May in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.