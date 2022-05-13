Man dies after lorry collides with tree in Grimsby
A man has sadly died following a collision on Moody Lane, Grimsby yesterday morning, Thursday, May 12.
We were called shortly before 11am with reports that a lorry had left the road and collided with a tree.
Emergency services attended however a man was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital a short time later.
We are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage from driving in the area at the time to get in touch.
You can do so by calling our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 143 of 12 May or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.