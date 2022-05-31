Man jailed for making threats with a knife in Swineshead

He pulled out a knife in front of a young family

Samuel Blacknell has been jailed for a year after he pulled out a knife in front of a young family.

A mother and father in their early 30s were walking along Michael Moses Way in Swineshead at around 3.44pm on 25th May with their three young children when the incident happened.

The father, who was carrying his two-year-old son, stepped off the pavement to avoid some pedestrians.

Blacknell, 31, was riding a bicycle along the road and his bag brushed against the dad.

He then stopped his bike and pulled out a knife in front of the man and his partner, while muttering unknown words and acting in a threatening manner before cycling off.

Blacknell left the scene only to be traced by police and found nearby.

He was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and Public Order offences.

Blackwell of Michael Moses Way was charged and remanded in custody before he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on the 27th May where he was jailed for 12 months.

Officers from E Group at Boston worked tirelessly along with colleagues from Boston CID to present the evidence to CPS to secure a conviction.

Inspector Alina Ames said: “This was an excellent result following the speedy action of our officers and CPS.

“Any criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Carrying a knife is not only illegal but increases the risk of people being seriously injured.”