Man wanted over rail staff abuse and assault
It happened on a Lincoln to Leeds train
A man allegedly assaulted and verbally abused a member of rail staff after being questioned over having an incorrect ticket.
A member of rail staff on board questioned the man travelling on a train from Lincoln to Leeds with an incorrect ticket at 5.03pm on Tuesday, May 3.
British Transport Police said when the train was stood at Worksop station, the man grabbed his arm and pulled him whilst verbally abusing him. He is then said to have thrown a drink bottle at his leg.
On Wednesday, May 18 British Transport Police released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.
They did not specify whether or not he is a suspect or a witness.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information, is being urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 516 of 03/05/22.
Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.