Be At One: New Lincoln bar approved

It will be the first in Lincolnshire

The former Curiosity Shop in Lincoln is set to reopen as new bar Be At One.

Stonegate Pub Group have been given approval for a major refurbishment to the front, interior and courtyard of the cocktail bar.

The Curiosity Shop closed in February after being unable to renew the lease on the premies at the top of Lincoln High Street.

The makeover will include new furniture, bar, pillars and flooring to the interior.

The owners also plan to replace the outdoor pergola and install a new drinks shelf and courtyard surfacing.

Be At One has dozens of locations in the south of England, but this will be the first for Lincolnshire.

The application which was submitted for the location says: “As with all commercial hospitality and leisure facilities such as this, the applicant needs to continually refresh and enhance its customer offer and attraction at this public house, in order to remain commercially viable and the application proposals should be considered within this context.

“The continued commercial viability of these commercial hospitality and leisure premises ensures the continuing maintenance and upkeep of this listed building for a publicly accessible use.

“These proposals would help to facilitate the continuing beneficial and sympathetic use of these premises, which will continue to add to and enhance the vitality and pedestrian footfall within the local street scene and Lincoln city centre in general.”

It says that the customer demand for al fresco facilities has risen following the pandemic, when diners and drinkers were often required to stay outside.

The Stonegate Pub Group say that the investment in the site will help to mitigate the “continuing difficult economic climate.”

No opening date for the new cocktail bar has been announced yet.

The new owners have also applied for extended opening times to serve alcohol up to 3am.

The Curiosity Shop announced their closure in February, saying they were “incredibly sad”.

A social media post said: “Sadly, we have not been able to renew the lease on the property and after five years of incredible fun with you and yours, it’s time to say goodbye.”