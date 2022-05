He was last seen on April 28

We are seeking assistance to locate missing Jacek.

Jacek, aged 39, was last seen in the Spalding area on 28 April.

He was wearing a black bike Adidas tracksuit and carrying a brown backpack. He is around 185cm in height, of a slim build and has short black hair.

We believe he may be in Lincolnshire or Yorkshire.

If you have seen Jacek or know his whereabouts, please call 101 and quote PID 114330.