Multi-million pound Boston special school with hydrotherapy pool opens for pupils

The Ghostbusters were there for an opening event

A new £13.2 million special educational needs school in Boston has officially opened three years after proposals for the build were approved.

The Boston Endeavour Academy marked its official opening on Friday, May 13 with a number of special guests, including local MP Matt Warman, Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE, and even the Ghostbusters!

The new space can facilitate 140 pupils, with the site including 16 classrooms, specialist teaching spaces for science, technology, ICT and art, and a large hall area.

As well as this, pupils can benefit from a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and soft play rooms and dedicated therapy spaces, while outside there are hard and soft-surfaced play areas, sensory gardens and wildlife patches.

Building works for the £13.2 million facility, located on Kitwood Road in Boston, were completed by Wates Construction, as proposals for the building were approved in 2019 and construction began in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “We want all local children to get a good education, and, to help achieve that, we’re investing £86 million in improving our special schools over the next few years.

“This new £13.2 million school will ensure all children in the local area are able to receive a high-quality education as near their family and local community as possible. It will make a life-changing difference to pupils and their families – both now and in the future.”

Peter Bell, CEO for the Community Inclusive Trust, said: “Boston Endeavour school community and C.I.T will be forever indebted to Lincolnshire County Council for investing in and building such a wonderful facility to meet the needs of our pupils.

“I would also like to thank everybody else who was involved in making this dream come true.”

Richard Gamman, Headteacher at Boston Endeavour Academy, added: “So many aspects of this school have transformed the educational experience for our pupils. The design of the building enables us to come together as a whole school but also have dedicated areas for the different ages and special educational needs of the pupils.

“Brilliantly designed features such as every ground floor class having an outdoor area and acoustic boards suppressing sound have helped our pupils more than I could ever have imagined.

“We now have everything we need to achieve our school mission of helping our pupils to become happy and fully included members of their community.”