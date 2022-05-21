Over 300 Ukrainian refugees settle in Lincolnshire

Thousands of sponsors say refugees can live with them

More than 300 refugees from the war in Ukraine are now making new lives in Lincolnshire – and 10 times that number could eventually settle here.

Inspections are under way to help more refugees find new homes.

A total of 3,170 residents have expressed interest in being sponsors, the latest figures from Lincolnshire County Council says.

A total of 418 visa matches are under way to pair them with sponsors.

And 316 properties have been inspected by district councils to ensure they are ready for arrivals.

Under the government’s Home for Ukraine scheme, 303 guests have now arrived with 149 different sponsors.

This is more than double the figure from two weeks earlier.

New arrivals will receive support with healthcare, education and benefits, and get help to familiarise themselves with the area.

Other Ukrainians are also settling with family members in the region, although they qualify for less support.

It is nearly three months since Russia invaded Ukraine, displacing thousands of people.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday the eastern Donbas region had been ‘completely destroyed’ by Putin’s assault.

Anyone who wants to register their interest as a sponsor can do so through the Homes for Ukraine website.

Donations can also be given to local refugees through an appeal organised by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.