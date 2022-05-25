Over 50 North East Lincolnshire streets to close for surface works programme

On street parking will also stop while works take place

North East Lincolnshire Council has revealed its carriageway surface treatment programme for this year, pinpointing more than 50 streets in the district for improvement works.

The first phase of surface dressing works will begin on Monday, June 6, subject to weather conditions, and includes applying a bitumen emulsion spray to the road, followed by a layer of stone chippings which are spread and rolled into the surface.

Following this will be a second treatment which takes place around 10 days after the first, with the function being to lock the stone chippings into the new road surface and minimise loose material.

To allow the works to be completed safely and efficiently, a full road closure will be in place in each area between 7.30am and 6pm, with on street parking also suspended.

Residents are asked to avoid parking vehicles on the road or footpath in the immediate location, though access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Works may not take the full day to complete, depending on how long the street is, and once complete it will be opened again as soon as possible.

Advanced warning signs will be in place to advise road users of the affected streets, and the contractor, Kiely Bros, will return to sweep up loose materials after a few days.

The following streets are scheduled to be included in the programme of works:

Monday, June 6

Elderberry Way

Redwood Drive

Larch Road

Beaufort Crescent

Pytchley Walk

Fitzwilliam Mews

Hollingsworth Close

Buck Beck Way

Ash Court

Pine Court

Beech Way

Walnut Crescent

Oak Way

Belvoir Road

Lansdown Link

Brampton Way

Raven Hill Close

Belmont Close

Tuesday, June 7

Ashby Road

Ormsby Close

Irby Court

Swaby Drive

Ann Grove

Solomon Court

West Street

Glebe Road

Kew Road

Crow Hill Avenue

William Street

George Street

Oslear Crescent

Coulbeck Drive

Curzon Court

Hey Street

Parker Street

Sherburn Street

Whites Road

Barkhouse Lane

Wednesday, June 8

Bark Street

Thrunscoe Road

Albert Road

Humber Street

Highgate

Elm Avenue

Reynolds Street

Blundell Avenue

Hart Street

Great Coates Road

Maple Grove

Cedar Drive

Oaklands Road

Spinney Close

Beechwood Avenue

Woodlands Avenue

Thursday, June 9

Rose Gardens

Leyden Cloes

Chilton Close

Bradford Road

Ainsworth Road

Holbeck Place

Morton Close

Clyfton Crescent

Balfour Place

Tuesday, June 14