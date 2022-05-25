Over 50 North East Lincolnshire streets to close for surface works programme
On street parking will also stop while works take place
North East Lincolnshire Council has revealed its carriageway surface treatment programme for this year, pinpointing more than 50 streets in the district for improvement works.
The first phase of surface dressing works will begin on Monday, June 6, subject to weather conditions, and includes applying a bitumen emulsion spray to the road, followed by a layer of stone chippings which are spread and rolled into the surface.
Following this will be a second treatment which takes place around 10 days after the first, with the function being to lock the stone chippings into the new road surface and minimise loose material.
To allow the works to be completed safely and efficiently, a full road closure will be in place in each area between 7.30am and 6pm, with on street parking also suspended.
Residents are asked to avoid parking vehicles on the road or footpath in the immediate location, though access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.
Works may not take the full day to complete, depending on how long the street is, and once complete it will be opened again as soon as possible.
Advanced warning signs will be in place to advise road users of the affected streets, and the contractor, Kiely Bros, will return to sweep up loose materials after a few days.
The following streets are scheduled to be included in the programme of works:
Monday, June 6
- Elderberry Way
- Redwood Drive
- Larch Road
- Beaufort Crescent
- Pytchley Walk
- Fitzwilliam Mews
- Hollingsworth Close
- Buck Beck Way
- Ash Court
- Pine Court
- Beech Way
- Walnut Crescent
- Oak Way
- Belvoir Road
- Lansdown Link
- Brampton Way
- Raven Hill Close
- Belmont Close
Tuesday, June 7
- Ashby Road
- Ormsby Close
- Irby Court
- Swaby Drive
- Ann Grove
- Solomon Court
- West Street
- Glebe Road
- Kew Road
- Crow Hill Avenue
- William Street
- George Street
- Oslear Crescent
- Coulbeck Drive
- Curzon Court
- Hey Street
- Parker Street
- Sherburn Street
- Whites Road
- Barkhouse Lane
Wednesday, June 8
- Bark Street
- Thrunscoe Road
- Albert Road
- Humber Street
- Highgate
- Elm Avenue
- Reynolds Street
- Blundell Avenue
- Hart Street
- Great Coates Road
- Maple Grove
- Cedar Drive
- Oaklands Road
- Spinney Close
- Beechwood Avenue
- Woodlands Avenue
Thursday, June 9
- Rose Gardens
- Leyden Cloes
- Chilton Close
- Bradford Road
- Ainsworth Road
- Holbeck Place
- Morton Close
- Clyfton Crescent
- Balfour Place
Tuesday, June 14
- North Moss Lane