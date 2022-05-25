Police appeal for witness after sexual assault near Cleethorpes
Officers investigating an incident near Cleethorpes would like to speak with a person who they believe could assist with their enquiries.
It is reported that the victim was walking down the A1031 between Humberston and Cleethorpes at around 7:00am on Sunday 22 May, before they were sexually assaulted near ‘Buck Beck’ between Wilton Road and Taylor’s Avenue.
We believe a man who was walking two medium-sized brown dogs in the area at the time may be able to assist with our investigation.
He is described as in his 50s, between 5’2” and 5’5” tall and was wearing a light blue coloured fleece with long sleeves and a cap.
If this was you, or if you have any information that may help with our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 172 of 22 May.