Catfish found on Lincoln roadside drops Jaws in community
Do you know what kind of fish it is?
Bags of what appear to be dead fish have been abandoned on a Lincoln roadside.
The shocking discovery was made at the side of Hall Lane, off Risheholme Lane in Lincoln, on Wednesday morning.
One sea creature, which could be a catfish or even a baby shark, was spotted in the grass alongside multiple bags of what is believed to be more dead fish.
The RSPCA claims that because this particular incident isn’t deemed ‘suspicious’ it is not in their remit to clear up the animals, and it instead is the job of the relevant local authority.
A spokesperson for West Lindsey District Council told The Lincolnite: “The Council would encourage the resident who discovered this to report it to us, so it can be investigated further. The Council will also look at whether we are able to clear the waste alongside this”