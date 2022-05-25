1 min ago

Catfish found on Lincoln roadside drops Jaws in community

Do you know what kind of fish it is?
The animal was spotted on the side of the road off Riseholme Lane in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Bags of what appear to be dead fish have been abandoned on a Lincoln roadside.

The shocking discovery was made at the side of Hall Lane, off Risheholme Lane in Lincoln, on Wednesday morning.

One sea creature, which could be a catfish or even a baby shark, was spotted in the grass alongside multiple bags of what is believed to be more dead fish.

The fish was spotted alongside multiple black bin liners, which appeared to also be full of fish. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The RSPCA claims that because this particular incident isn’t deemed ‘suspicious’ it is not in their remit to clear up the animals, and it instead is the job of the relevant local authority.

Some are saying it is a catfish, while others claim it to be a baby shark. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A spokesperson for West Lindsey District Council told The Lincolnite: “The Council would encourage the resident who discovered this to report it to us, so it can be investigated further. The Council will also look at whether we are able to clear the waste alongside this”

How they ended up here is a mystery… | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite