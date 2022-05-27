Police appeal over sexual assault in Grantham High Street shop
A man is alleged to have touched a woman’s breast
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image.
At around 4:45pm on Monday 16 May, a man believed to be in his late 60s entered a store on the High Street in Grantham and inappropriately touched a woman’s breast.
If you know the identity of the man in the image, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 363 of 16 May.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 363 of 16 May in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.