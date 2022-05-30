Police looking for man in Grimsby arson probe
Officers investigating a reported arson are keen to identify this man as they believe he may have information that could assist with enquiries.
The incident took place at around 6pm on Tuesday 24 May at a shop on Victor Street, Grimsby when a small fire was reportedly lit within the shop. Thankfully nobody was injured in the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has information about the incident, is asked to call 101 quoting log 436 of 24 May.
If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.