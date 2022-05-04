Red Arrows staff plan 4,000 mile challenge for Lincoln children’s wards
A charitable way to get miles in before the new season
Pilots, engineers and staff from the Red Arrows will be walking, running, swimming and cycling the equivalent return distance from RAF Scampton to their training base in Greece – raising money for children’s wards at Lincoln County Hospital.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is currently overseas at the Hellenic Air Force base in Tanagra, Greece for pre-season training, known as Exercise Springhawk, perfecting routines for the 2022 season.
While they are out there on a month-long deployment, Red Arrows personnel will be covering 4,182 miles to help a good cause back at their home in Lincolnshire.
The distance is the equivalent of travelling from RAF Scampton to the Hellenic Air Force base and back again, and it will be ran, swam, walked and cycled by those taking part.
They will collectively contribute to the target mileage in aid of Rainforest and Safari children’s wards at Lincoln County Hospital, and are aiming to raise £2,000 for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
You can donate to the cause by visiting the JustGiving page.
Sergeant Ben Pearson, one of the Red Arrows’ senior mechanical engineers and an organiser of the charity challenge, said: “The team’s had a long association with the wards, with members of the ground crew visiting in previous years to meet young people, their families and staff at Christmas.
“The whole team is very focussed on maintaining fitness levels and using the pre-season training period to prepare in all aspects for the busy summer of displays and events.
“This initiative combines that opportunity, while in Greece, to help raise money for an important good cause located close to our home base back in the UK.”