In pictures: Red Arrows training in Croatia for Exercise Springhawk

Pilots, engineers and support staff have been hard at work during their pre-season Exercise Springhawk training in Croatia.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic team are carrying out pre-season training in Croatia for the first time. The final phase of the iconic team’s pre-season training will allow them to prepare for their new 2022 display for audiences at home and overseas this season.

Croatian government and defence officials, as well as other distinguished guests, saw the Red Arrows and counterparts Krila Oluje train in Zadar on Tuesday, April 26.

The event, in collaboration with the British Embassy Zagreb, marked the 30th anniversary of UK-Croatia diplomatic relations. The Red Arrows said it “highlighted the strong, valued and important links between our two countries”.

After spending time in Croatia, the Red Arrows will then move to Greece for the second part of Exercise Springhawk.

Earlier this year, the locations and events across the UK that the Red Arrows will appear at were revealed.

The Red Arrows are currently based at RAF Scampton, but are expected to move to their new home at RAF Waddington later this year.