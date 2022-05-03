Regan Poole the big winner at Lincoln City’s end of season awards

Lincoln City’s end of season awards ceremony saw players from both the men’s and women’s team, as well as staff, recognised for their efforts over a long and difficult season.

The honours were given out during an evening held at the Engine Shed at the University of Lincoln campus, with awards across multiple different sectors of the football club.

On the playing side, it was defender Regan Poole who stole the show, winning both the Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season – while Anthony Scully wrapped up the golden boot award for the second consecutive year.

Separate awards were also handed out following the final game of the season, with Regan Poole winning the Vic Withers Memorial Trophy for Fans’ Player of the Year, and the Bill Stacey Memorial Trophy for Away Player of the Year.

Lewis Fiorini was the recipient of the other award presented after the Crewe game, as the Manchester City loanee was named Young Player of the Year.

Here are all the winners from the Lincoln City end of season awards ceremony:

Player of the Season & Players’ Player of the Year – Regan Poole

It was a campaign to remember for Lincoln City’s Welsh defender Regan Poole, as he swept the two main player awards on the night. He was recognised by both the fans and the players alike and earned both top awards for his exceptional performances across the back line.

Regan said: “I’ve been happy with my own performances and these awards mean so much to me – they’re the first individual awards of my senior career.

“I feel I’ve developed so much over the season and to win these awards is a real achievement. I’ve played in quite a few positions and learnt a lot throughout the season.

“My personal highlight has to be the last-minute winner against Charlton, it was my first goal for the club, the stadium absolutely erupted, and it is a moment which will stay with me forever.”

Goal of the Season – Ted Bishop

The former Ipswich midfielder had to spend most of the season out of position due to various injury concerns for the Imps, but Ted Bishop’s memorable strike against Cheltenham Town reminded fans of his qualities in the attacking third also.

He said: “There were some good goals on the shortlist, so it was great to be recognised by everyone at the event.

“I’ve played in a lot of different positions so year and I’ve learnt a lot as the season has progressed, I’ve played a lot of games and hopefully I can stay injury free and kick on next year.”

Golden Boot – Anthony Scully

For the second year running, Irish forward Anthony Scully picked up the award for the club’s top goalscorer. His 15 goals, despite spending around a month on the sidelines injured, were key to helping Lincoln get up the table this season.

The highlight of his season came in the Papa John’s Trophy, scoring a sensational hattrick against Manchester United under-23s at the LNER Stadium in a 3-2 win.

Academy Player of the Year – Freddie Draper

Freddie Draper signed his first professional contract with the Imps on his 17th birthday last July, and after injuries to the likes of Tom Hopper and Anthony Scully, he was given his chance in the first team last season.

Draper impressed despite not getting on the scoresheet, and he has been tipped as a future number nine for the club, so it was no surprise to see him win the award after such a breakthrough season.

Women’s Player of the Year – Jess Rousseau

Jess Rousseau’s performances earned her the award of Women’s Player of the Year, undoubtedly helped by her famous hattrick in the FA Cup third round which helped the club progress further than they have ever gone before.

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year – Lauryn Wilcock

Lincoln City women secured a third place finish in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands, as well as going on a famous run to the FA Cup fourth round. None of that would have been possible without the impact of Lauryn Wilcock on the team, who was named as the Players’ Player of the Year.

Women’s Golden Boot – Leah Hardy

Deputising in midfield rather than her usual position as a striker this season was no problem for Leah Hardy, who found the back of the net at a prolific rate and was named the top scorer of the women’s team for this season.

The female game is continuing to expand and grow in stature, and with players like Leah on the books at Lincoln City, you have to feel that a period of success is on its way for the Imps.

Special Achievement – Peter Grant

One of the club’s associate directors, Peter Grant, was also honoured at the ceremony, given a special achievement award for his efforts over years of experience with the club.