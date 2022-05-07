Search dog finds £20k cash and illegal tobacco in Grimsby
Great work by Maggie!
A search dog has uncovered a large quantity of cash believed to be in excess of £20,000 plus illegal tobacco at a house in the East Marsh area of Grimsby.
A search was carried out in the East Marsh and Freeman Street area of Grimsby during the morning of Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Three people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering offences after a search dog called Maggie made her big discovery.
Several thousand pounds worth of illicit tobacco products and illegal disposable vaping devices were seized, alongside the cash.
Enquiries are ongoing with a view to prosecute where evidence allows.
This was a joint operation between North East Lincolnshire Council’s Trading Standard’s team, Humberside Police Community team, and B.W.Y. Canine Ltd specialist search dogs.
The operation executed search warrants at two business premises and a number of domestic properties, all of which were believed to be involved in the supply and storage of illicit tobacco, and money laundering of the proceeds of that crime.
Since the start of Operation CeCe in January 2021, the council’s Trading Standard team has seized more than 845,000 illegal cigarettes (42,264 packs) and 227.70kg of tobacco (4,554 pouches), with a legitimate value over £600,000 and a street value of over £260,000.
Operation CeCe seeks to protect local communities from the harm that the illegal tobacco trade brings. It is part funded by HMRC as part of the ongoing national anti-illicit tobacco drive, under the umbrella of Operation Cece.
Neil Clark, strategic lead for regulation and enforcement, said: “This operation marks the first collaboration between National Trading Standards and HMRC, and I am delighted that the first fifteen months have been hugely successful in removing a significant amount of illegal tobacco products off our streets and disrupting this illicit trade.”