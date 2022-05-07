Over £1,300 raised in memory of dad, 39, who died in tragic A15 hay bale crash

Two fundraising pages have been set up to raise money for charity in memory of a man who sadly died when a lorry shed its load of hay bales on top of a car on the A15 in Lincoln.

The crash, involving a Land Rover Discovery and a Scania Lorry, happened between Nettleham and Wragby Road roundabouts at about 12.20pm on Monday, March 14. The driver of the Land Rover Discovery was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been named as 39-year-old dad Brad Watson, from Rand, near Market Rasen, and an inquest has been opened into his death by Paul Smith, HM Area Coroner for Lincolnshire. The precise medical cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Brad worked as an operations manager and his employer Daniel Charles Construction Ltd posted on social media last month regarding his funeral at All Saint’s Church in Wragby on April 25.

His partner Jody Watson set up two JustGiving pages to raise money for charity in his memory – for St Barnabas Hospice Trust and The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust. Donate to the pages here and here.