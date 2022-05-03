Section of Louth to Grimsby A16 to get new speed limit

Plus plans to tackle ‘danger to pedestrians’ at primary school

A section of the A16 from Louth to Grimsby is set to see its speed limit reduced from 50mph to 40mph in a bid to improve safety.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee will be asked to approve the changes in North Thoresby from just before Ludborough Road to shortly after Church Lane.

The stretch of road has seen 11 injury accidents over the past five years, including three serious accidents.

A report before councillors said the mean speed of traffic along the road was currently 46mph and within the limits to be reduced further.

If approved, the council will begin a consultation process on the changes before it is brought into effect.

At the same meeting, councillors will also examine new waiting restrictions at Edison Court in Pinchbeck, and Grantham Poplar Farm.

At Edison Court, the council is looking to introduce a no waiting at any time restriction with two lengths of limited one hour waiting to apply Monday-Saturday, 8am-6pm only.

There are concerns the new restrictions will deter visitors or displace traffic onto the nearby Enterprise Way.

However, officers said the move will remove long-term parking and ensure access to businesses will be maintained at all time.

They said Enterprise Way was “of adequate width” to support parking without causing obstruction.

The council was asked to look at Grantham Poplar Farm by a local councillor who raised a number of issues around pick up and drop off at Poplar Farm Primary School.

Officers said visits to the site had confirmed there were obstructions to traffic flow and “potential danger to pedestrians in the area”.

To solve the issues they want to introduce a no waiting at any time restriction and keep clear markings on Helmsley Road between 8.15-9.15am and 2.45pm-3.45pm.

Objectors fear the plans will prevent parking and negatively affect residents and visitors, however, officers said it will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.