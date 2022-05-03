Cleethorpes man to face 15 charges following rooftop incident
A man has been charged with 15 offences after he was arrested following an incident on Lincoln Boulevard, Grimsby, on Thursday, April 28.
Ryan Tomney (26) of Normandy Road, Cleethorpes, was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed weapon, five criminal damage offences, one assault on an emergency services worker, one count of actual bodily harm, one count of arson, one threat to cause damage, one threat to kill and one count of affray.
The charges relate to alleged incidents that occurred between Wednesday, April 6 and Friday, April 29.
Tomney has been recalled to prison following a breach of his licence conditions for a previous offence of arson.
A further hearing will take place at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 10, when all charges will be heard. The robbery and criminal damage charges were indicted to crown court on Monday, May 30.