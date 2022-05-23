See inside new rooftop bar now open above Cognito in Lincoln

A Lincoln bar opened a new rooftop area with a retractable ceiling on Monday and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Ellie Pickles, 24, and her sister Zara, 21, who were among The Lincolnite‘s 30 Under 30 in 2021, opened Cognito on Park Street last summer, in the unit formerly occupied by Revolution.

They transformed a disused room and turned it into a rooftop bar with a retractable ceiling, which is called Incognito. Incognito will be separate to the bar downstairs and have a different entrance, which is located next to Club Desire, with two flights of stairs to get to the rooftop.

Incognito opened for the first time at 12pm on Monday, May 23 and it will have a new and separate cocktail menu to Cognito.

A new food menu was also launched for Cognito and Incognito on Monday, including mussels with coconut and chilli, crab with Nori crackers, Goma greens, and Wakame sea bass salad. There is also a brand new sushi range including duck and hoisin, spicy kimchee, and dragon roll.

There are 12 new cocktails at Incognito, including Watermelon and Basil Spritz, Zen Martini, Honey and Grapefruit Highball, and one called On Wednesdays which contains ingredients such as coconut fat washed Haku, Kwai Feh, and more.

Incognito will also host seasonal terrace parties during the daytime, with Bonsai trees and plants inside adding a more Japanese feel.

Ellie told The Lincolnite: “We’re ready and very excited to welcome everyone to Incognito, our new rooftop bar, which will be especially great in the summer.”

Incognito is open seven days a week from 12pm until late. Cognito is open 5pm until late on Fridays, and 12pm until late on Saturdays, and both bars have now also launched on Deliveroo.