Hunchback of Notre Dame producers call for Lincoln food bank donations as four tonne target is set

The theatre company bringing The Hunchback of Notre Dame to Lincoln Cathedral is asking people to bring along donations for the local food bank to the show.

The Starring Lincoln Theatre Company will lift the curtain on its Hunchback of Notre Dame production this week, and to accompany the show, the cast and crew are calling on public support for the Lincoln Foodbank.

Those coming to a Hunchback show are being encouraged to bring along food donations to help the cause, as Lincoln Foodbank finds itself extremely short of certain items.

These items can be found on the regularly updated website, and this time there is a demand for UHT milk, sugar, tuna and tinned food.

The company is hoping to reach a target of four tonnes of donations to the food bank, which was achieved during its performances of Oliver! in 2017.

Cast and crew members have also donated free tickets to Lincoln Foodbank, allowing families who may not be able to afford the theatre to go and experience a spectacular show.

Richard Askam, cast member, said: “We want everyone to have access to the theatre and this is our way of helping that to happen. For those coming to the performance tonight, and indeed throughout the run, we ask kindly you bring food donations so we can help people in what is undoubtedly a tough time for many.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame kicks off at Lincoln Cathedral on Monday, May 23, running until Saturday, June 4 – and you can still buy tickets from the Lincoln Cathedral website. Tickets will also be available on the door for walk-ins on the opening night.