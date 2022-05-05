Six-figure investment into stadium and training ground for Lincoln City

Lincoln City’s board of directors will be investing a “significant” six-figure sum to improve the infrastructure and facilities of the LNER Stadium and training ground.

The investment into the LNER Stadium and Soper of Lincoln Elite Performance Centre will take place in the break from football, after the Imps completed their campaign recently – securing another season in League One.

While the club was rocked by news of manager Michael Appleton’s departure following the conclusion of the season, the board at Lincoln City have pledged to continue growing the stature of the team both on and off the pitch.

This investment into infrastructure shows the club has no intentions of settling, consistently aiming to be ambitious with the vision of Lincoln City.

It comes following strong investment over the previous seasons, which has included a complete refurbishment of the playing surface at the LNER Stadium last summer.

Director of operations Damian Froggatt said: “We are constantly monitoring and risk-assessing our needs and we are acutely aware that ongoing works are necessary at the LNER Stadium, while building upon what we already have at the EPC.

“This continued investment by the board is on top of £1.53million spent over the past three seasons and will help improve facilities, create significant operating efficiencies and also help reduce our environmental impact.

“Some of this work will certainly be supporter-facing while some of the hidden infrastructural projects may be less visible, but every piece of work around the LNER Stadium is ultimately aimed at feeding into improving the matchday experience for supporters or keeping up with enhanced league regulations and general legislation.”

Elsewhere in the football club, attention has been turned to finding a new manager for the team, with Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley being tipped as the favourite by Irish media. Other candidates include England under-19s manager Ian Foster and Cheltenham’s Michael Duff.