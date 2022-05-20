Spalding man wanted over theft and burglary
Police are appealing for help to locate him
We are appealing for help in locating 32-year-old Jake Boyton from the Spalding area, who we would like to speak with in relation to an incident of theft and an incident of burglary.
The incidents took place in the Spalding area between March and April this year.
He may be in the local area, and may also have travelled to the Essex or Cambridgeshire areas.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
By calling 101 quoting reference number 22000242072
By emailing [email protected] putting reference number 22000242072 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.