‘The Colonel’ vows to improve hygiene rating of Lincoln KFC

KFC has pledged to make necessary improvements to its Lincoln High Street restaurant, stating Colonel Sanders has “the highest of standards”.

The High Street branch of fast food chain KFC was slapped with a two-star hygiene rating during an inspection in April, which was published last week.

The inspection found hygienic food handling was “very good”, but cleanliness and conditions of facilities and building required improvements.

It is the lowest recorded score for the KFC store, which usually scores four stars, and a pledge to improve has been made by the chain.

A KFC spokesperson said: “The Colonel has the highest of standards and – since the result – we’ve been working hard to get things up to scratch. We’re in touch with the local council and should have a new and improved score very soon!”